18Birdies & Arccos Make Meta Glasses Act As Your AI Golf Caddy

The 18Birdies and Arccos apps, now integrated in Meta AI on smart glasses in the US & Canada, can act as your personal AI golf caddy.

18Birdies is a popular assistant app for golf. On your phone, they offer course maps, yardages (via GPS), scorecards, tracked stats, and, for paying subscribers, club recommendations based on factors like distance, wind, slope. Arccos takes this same concept much further, for serious golfers, with hardware sensors you carry around the course to give you in-depth analysis of your play, with a subscription effectively required.

You can now connect either service to your Meta account, in the Meta AI app, and say "Hey Meta" on your smart glasses to start a session and query it.

0:00 / 0:58 1× 18Birdies via Meta AI on Meta smart glasses.

Here are examples of what 18Birdies says you can ask Meta AI on smart glasses:

“Hey Meta, start a round at Torrey Pines from the blue tees.”

“Hey Meta, put me down for a four with two putts.”

“Hey Meta, how am I doing?”

“Hey Meta, how far am I from the green?”

“Hey Meta, what club should I use?”

“Hey Meta, where should I aim my tee shot?”

“Hey Meta, what’s the wind direction?”

And here's what Arccos says you can ask:

"Hey Meta, what's my score right now?"

"Hey Meta, what club should I use for this shot?"

"Hey Meta, how far am I from the pin?"

"Hey Meta, how is the wind affecting play right now?"

You don't need to memorize these exact commands, though. Meta says the Muse Spark model is capable of understanding you no matter how you word your request, as long as your 18Birdies or Arccos session holds the information you're asking about.

To use the 18Birdies and Arccos integrations, you need to be in the US or Canada, and your phone needs to be within Bluetooth range, though it doesn't need to be unlocked, and nor do you need to keep any particular app open on it.

All of Meta's displayless smart glasses are listed as supported. It's unclear whether Meta Ray-Ban Display would work too.