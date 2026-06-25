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Glasses & AR Tech

Meta Now Sells A Charging Stand For (Most Of) Its Smart Glasses

 &  David Heaney
Meta Now Sells A Charging Stand For (Most Of) Its Smart Glasses

Meta now sells a $60 stainless steel Charging Stand compatible with most of its smart glasses, providing 50% charge in 20 minutes or full charge in 1 hour.

All Meta smart glasses come with a charging case, featuring a built-in battery that provides extra charges on the go, as well as passthrough charging when plugged in via the USB-C port.

As such, the new Charging Stand isn't a strictly necessary product, in the sense that simply plugging in the charging case already provides the same functionality. But it offers a slightly lower-friction option to quickly grab the glasses, and may be more aesthetic for some setups.

Meta Glasses Charging Stand

Meta says the stand is made out of stainless steel for the main body and silicone rubber for the footpad, weighing 108 grams.

The stand has a USB-C port but does not come with a cable or adapter. You'll need to provide your own USB-C cable and USB-C power adapter.

The Meta Glasses Charging Stand is compatible with Ray-Ban Meta glasses (Gen 1 and Gen 2), Oakley Meta HSTN glasses, and the newly announced Meta Glasses, including the Starfire Kylie Edition.

It is not compatible with Meta Ray-Ban Display and Oakley Meta Vanguard.

Ray-Ban Meta Optics Styles Promise “All-Day Comfort” For Prescriptions
The new Ray-Ban Meta Optics Styles promise “all-day comfort” for prescription wearers, with overextension hinges, interchangeable nose pads, and optician-adjustable temple tips.
UploadVRDavid Heaney

The stand could be a good match for owners of the Ray-Ban Meta Optics Styles who use them as their all-day eyewear with prescription lenses, letting them more easily grab the glasses in the morning and dock them at night.

You can find the Meta Glasses Charging Stand on the Meta Store.

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