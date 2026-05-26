Demeo x DnD: Battlemarked Adds A New Standalone Adventure

Demeo x Dungeons and Dragons: Battlemarked's latest content update, available now, brings Penny Arcade's Acquisitions Incorporated DnD sourcebook into the game as a standalone quest.

The 'A Golden Opportunity' short adventure is a new quest line in Battlemarked's first campaign, Embers of Chaos. It introduces Acquisitions Incorporated's Omin Dran and new rewards for adventurers who complete the quest.

Watch the full trailer here:

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Dran, voiced by Penny Arcade co-founder Jerry Holkins, can be found in the Emerald Tavern in the first campaign. Players who have already completed the campaign can select A Golden Opportunity as a standalone quest from the main selection menu.

Acquisitions Incorporated is a sourcebook in the fifth edition (5e) of Dungeons & Dragons from the creators of Penny Arcade, a popular web comic that began in 1998. It started from a partnership between Penny Arcade and DnD publisher Wizards of the Coast for the former to start an actual play podcast of several fourth edition DnD campaigns. After switching to fifth edition, Wizards of the Coast published Acquisitions Incorporated as an official sourcebook in 2019. This marked the first time any third party content was incorporated into DnD as canon.

The update also added some quality of life changes to Battlemarked. Difficulty settings and the 'no respawn' setting for dungeons are now available for the full campaigns. Previously, these two features were only available for one shot dungeons.

The 'Fastness of Green Shadows' quest in the Embers of Chaos campaign has been added as a one shot dungeon now. It was previously only playable during a full campaign run.

The full patch notes can be read here. I would recommend experienced players to check it out as there are several balance changes for the game's heroes affecting damage output and action point economy.

Demeo × Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked is available now on Quest, Steam, and PlayStation VR2.