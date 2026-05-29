Mini Basketball Arcade Game Just Hoops Nano Out Now On Quest

Just Hoops Nano, a mixed reality mini basketball game, is out now on Meta Quest.

Realcast has released Just Hoops Nano, a new mixed reality mini basketball game. The release comes as something of a surprise, given the game was previously announced to be coming "this summer."

Designed around hand tracking, Just Hoops Nano drops a mixed reality basketball arcade game into your personal space and uses natural hand gestures to create a direct and intuitive connection to the game. You'll pinch, flick, and shoot mini basketballs into mini hoops from the comfort of your desk, bed, or couch. The game can also be played with controllers.

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Just Hoops Nano emphasizes short, engaging play sessions, while providing an easy-to-play yet hard-to-master experience. Satisfying physics and gameplay built around timing and precision are central to the game's design philosophy. There are over 20 dynamic levels, moving hoops, longshots, and game modes like Around the World and Zen Mode, an endless shooting session with no pressure.

Just Hoops Nano is a miniaturized offshoot of Just Hoops, a larger-scale mixed reality basketball arcade experience currently listed on SteamVR and Meta's Horizon store.

We'll have a hands-on impression piece on Just Hoops Nano in the coming days. If you can't wait, Just Hoops Nano is available now on Meta's Horizon Store for $7.99.