Beat Saber Drops Three Free New Songs For Its Eight Year Anniversary

Beat Games is celebrating eight years of its popular VR rhythm game Beat Saber with three free new songs, including its first original in-house track since the originals from Jaroslav Beck.

The three tracks are all available today and will download automatically when the application updates.

Here's a brief teaser:

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The new original track is “Phantom Fangs” from Zakka G, joined by Boom Kitty x MDK’s "Killshot" and Skybreak & Daeya’s "Astral Blossom."

This continues a strong 2026 for Beat Saber after shock drops of tracks by Bad Bunny and Twenty One Pilots, and the Prodigy Music Pack.

It should be clarified, as we do whenever new Beat Saber content pops up, that we previously reported the end of ongoing PlayStation VR2 support last year. As such, these tracks are only available for PC VR and Quest players.

Beat Saber is available on Quest, Steam, and PlayStation VR2. It also joined the Horizon+ games catalog earlier this year.