Arizona Sunshine Remake and The Pirate: Republic of Nassau are the Horizon+ monthly games on Quest for March.
March 2026 brings several new games to the Horizon+ Monthly Games Catalog, including the zombie slaughter-fest Arizona Sunshine Remake, and the swashbuckling adventure The Pirate: Republic of Nassau.
Beat Saber, GOLF+, Spatial Ops, and The 7th Guest VR also make their way to the catalog. Previously redeemed games will remain in your library while subscribed to the service.
Here's what you need to know about this March's offerings.
Arizona Sunshine Remake
Arizona Sunshine Remake is the definitive updated refresh of 2016's Arizona Sunshine, an award-winning VR shooter that debuted even before standalone VR. Arizona Sunshine Remake brings updated high-res textures, co-op multiplayer, delightfully gruesome gore, and includes all of the original game's DLC and updates in one package. Our review said it best. "It’s hard not to recommend grabbing Arizona Sunshine Remake."
The Pirate: Republic of Nassau
In The Pirate: Republic of Nassau, you'll command pirate ships and experience the early 18th century life as a true sea captain. Beginning in Nassau, the heart of pirate culture, you'll engage in naval battles, recruit legendary pirates, explore and expand Nassau, and build your privateering fleet. Our review called it "a worthwhile golden age of piracy fantasy."
Horizon+ Games Catalog Games
Horizon+ continues offering a Games Catalog of Quest titles that any subscriber can access. Meta can add new games to and remove games from the catalog at any time. Here is the current Horizon+ Games Catalog in the US:
- Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
- Beat Saber
- Blacktop Hoops
- Cubism
- Deisim
- Demeo
- Demeo Battles
- Dungeons of Eternity
- Final Fury
- Fruit Ninja 2
- Ghosts of Tabor
- GOLF+
- Green Hell VR
- Grimlord
- Human Fall Flat VR
- I Expect You To Die 3
- iB Cricket
- In Death: Unchained
- Into Black
- Into the Radius
- Job Simulator
- Kingspray Graffiti
- Les Mills Bodycombat: Fitness Workouts
- Maestro
- Medieval Dynasty New Settlement
- Moss
- Onward
- Pets & Stuff
- Pistol Whip
- Premium Bowling
- Project Demigod
- Puzzling Places
- Racket Club
- Real VR Fishing
- Red Matter
- Red Matter 2
- Spatial Ops
- Starship Home
- Synth Riders
- The 7th Guest VR
- The Climb 2
- The Light Brigade
- The Thrill of the Fight
- Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street
- Titans Clinic
- Townsmen VR
- Walkabout Mini Golf
- War of the Worlds
- Zero Caliber: Reloaded
Horizon+ Indie Catalog Games
Meta continues to add new games to the separate Indie Games Catalog, and you can see the entire list here.
- Alvo
- Apex Construct
- Arcade Paradise VR
- Battlenauts
- Bocce Time!
- Cactus Cowboy - Desert Warfare
- Chess Club
- Coffee Quest VR
- Crumbling
- Cybrix
- Darksword: Battle Eternity
- DIG VR
- Disc Frenzy
- Discovery 2
- Elysium Trials
- Espire 1: VR Operative
- Final Overs - VR Cricket
- Galaxy Kart
- Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game
- Gravity League: Galactic Football
- Hide The Corpse
- I Am Hamster - Simulator
- Innkeeper VR
- Ironlights
- IRON GUARD
- Killer Frequency
- LAX VR
- Laser Thief
- Make It Stable - Kids & Family Fun!
- Motion Soccer PRO
- Mythic Realms
- Noun Town Language Learning
- Operation Serpens
- Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye
- Rogue Ascent VR
- Rogue Piñatas: VRmageddon
- RUNNER
- Shooty Fruity
- Slot Car VR
- Space Elevator
- Squingle
- Stupid Cars
- Sushi Ben
- Tactica
- Taiko Frenzy
- The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets
- The Pirate Queen with Lucy Liu
- The Secret of Retropolis
- The Wizards
- Tiny Archers
- Towers and Powers
- ULTIMATE SWING GOLF by Clap Hanz
- Underworld Overseer
- Vibe Punch
- We Are One
- Windlands 2
Meta Horizon+ is a subscription service that gives players access to a monthly selection of games for $7.99 USD per month, or $59.99 USD a year. New users can give Meta Horizon+ a try for a month.