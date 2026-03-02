Arizona Sunshine Remake and The Pirate: Republic of Nassau are the Horizon+ monthly games on Quest for March.

March 2026 brings several new games to the Horizon+ Monthly Games Catalog, including the zombie slaughter-fest Arizona Sunshine Remake, and the swashbuckling adventure The Pirate: Republic of Nassau.

Beat Saber, GOLF+, Spatial Ops, and The 7th Guest VR also make their way to the catalog. Previously redeemed games will remain in your library while subscribed to the service.

Here's what you need to know about this March's offerings.

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Arizona Sunshine Remake is the definitive updated refresh of 2016's Arizona Sunshine, an award-winning VR shooter that debuted even before standalone VR. Arizona Sunshine Remake brings updated high-res textures, co-op multiplayer, delightfully gruesome gore, and includes all of the original game's DLC and updates in one package. Our review said it best. "It’s hard not to recommend grabbing Arizona Sunshine Remake."

The Pirate: Republic of Nassau

In The Pirate: Republic of Nassau, you'll command pirate ships and experience the early 18th century life as a true sea captain. Beginning in Nassau, the heart of pirate culture, you'll engage in naval battles, recruit legendary pirates, explore and expand Nassau, and build your privateering fleet. Our review called it "a worthwhile golden age of piracy fantasy."

Horizon+ Games Catalog Games

Horizon+ continues offering a Games Catalog of Quest titles that any subscriber can access. Meta can add new games to and remove games from the catalog at any time. Here is the current Horizon+ Games Catalog in the US:

Horizon+ Indie Catalog Games

Meta continues to add new games to the separate Indie Games Catalog, and you can see the entire list here.

