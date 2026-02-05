Bad Bunny's Me Porto Bonito Comes To Beat Saber

Beat Saber gets Me Porto Bonito (feat. Chencho Corleone) by Bad Bunny in the latest shock drop, now live.

This latest shock drop lands just four days after Bad Bunny's Album of the Year Grammy win, and days before the Latin musician is set to headline the half-time show at the NFL Super Bowl, the USA's most popular televised sporting event.

Out now on Quest and SteamVR, Bad Bunny's track follows recent shock drops, including Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather, Eminem's Houdini, Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us, and Lady Gaga's Abracadabra.

Though not available on PlayStation VR and PS VR2, where Meta (who owns Beat Saber) is no longer releasing new content, Bad Bunny's Me Porto Bonito is available now on SteamVR and the Meta Horizon Store for $1.99.