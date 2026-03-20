Twenty One Pilots' "Stressed Out" Hits Beat Saber Next Week

Twenty One Pilots' 2015 hit Stressed Out is the latest Beat Saber Shock Drop track.

"Stressed Out" first released in April 2015 as part of Blurryface, the fourth album from Twenty One Pilots. It peaked at number two on the US Billboard Top 100, giving the group its first top ten hit in America. It was the first song by a rock act to hit one billion streams on Spotify and has sold over thirteen million copies.

The song comes to Beat Saber on March 26 for $1.99.

0:00 / 0:07 1× Stressed Out Shock Drop Trailer

"Stressed Out" is the second Shock Drop in 2026 after Bad Bunny’s global hit "Me Porto Bonito" released in February. The series also includes Eminem’s “Houdini,” Kendrick Lamar’s “ Not Like Us ,” Lady Gaga’s “ Abracadabra ,” Billie Eilish’s “ B irds of a Feather ,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “ Espresso ,” and Katseye’s TikTok hit “ Gabriela .”

Beat Saber is available on Quest, Steam, and PlayStation VR2 for $29.99. It joined the Horizon+ games catalog this month.