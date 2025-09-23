Beat Saber Gets TikTok Hit Gabriela By Katseye

Beat Saber's latest Shock Drop is Gabriela, a TikTok-viral song by girl group Katseye.

The international girl group, composed of members from the US, South Korea, Switzerland, and the Philippines, formed in the YouTube reality show Dream Academy in 2023.

Their new single Gabriela is popular on Spotify, and widely used on TikTok. It's essentially a Gen Z take on songs like Dolly Parton's Jolene, and now it's Beat Saber's latest 'Shock Drop'.

0:00 / 0:37 1×

Gabriela is available for $1.99 in Beat Saber on the Meta Horizon Store for Quest headsets and Steam for PC VR.

It's the sixth Shock Drop over the past year, following Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso, Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather, Eminem's Houdini, Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us, and Lady Gaga's Abracadabra.

It's also the third Beat Saber track that you won't find on PlayStation VR and PS VR2, as Meta announced in June that it would no longer release new content for Sony's platform.