I Am Cat Was The Most Downloaded PlayStation VR2 Game In May

Following a May 6 shadow drop, I Am Cat scampers up to the number one spot for PlayStation VR2.

On May 6, I Am Cat surprise launched onto PlayStation VR2, and it seems it's done well in its first month on Sony's headset. I Am Cat has claimed the number one most-downloaded spot in both North American and EU markets.

I Am Cat is a sandbox adventure game in which you play as a cat, use arm-based locomotion to scamper and claw your way around Granny's house, completing quests and causing mischief as only a cat can. The game has been a massive success on Quest, Steam, and Pico, and holds a nearly perfect 4.9 out of 5 stars rating based on over 77,000 user reviews on Meta's Horizon Store.

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The full sales chart for May 2026 shows buyers in the EU and North America still enjoying VR mainstays like Moss and Moss II, Job Simulator, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, and the ever-popular Beat Saber.

The complete chart is embedded below.

It shouldn't be surprising that a highly-anticipated game like I Am Cat would claw its way to the top of the charts in the same month that it shadow dropped on the system. It will be interesting to see if the game can maintain this momentum through June and beyond.

I Am Cat can be found on the PlayStation Store for $14.99. It's also available on Quest, Steam, and Pico.