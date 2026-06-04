Time-bending VR Puzzle Game UnLoop Gets Permanent Price Drop

One of the most interesting and stylish VR puzzle games gets a new, permanent price cut on all platforms.

CM Games has announced that they've lowered the price of their time-twisting VR puzzle game UnLoop, available now on Quest, SteamVR, and Pico. The price drops from $24.99 down to $17.99.

UnLoop is a VR puzzle game that tasks you with proceeding through a series of compact, room-based puzzles, each designed so as to be impossible to pass. At least, impossible on your first try.

Each time you die or run out of time, a ghost of yourself will appear and replay exactly the actions you took in the last life. You'll use as many lives as you need to choreograph sequences of interactions between your current self and past selves in order to clear the puzzle. Our hands-on impressions piece called it "a great premise for a puzzle game." At the new, lower price, it's an even better buy.

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UnLoop is available now for Quest, SteamVR, and Pico, at the new price of $17.99. At time of writing, SteamVR is offering an additional 20% off.