X-Plane & iRacing PC VR Streaming Clients Launched For Apple Vision Pro

X-Plane 12 and iRacing are now officially playable in VR on Apple Vision Pro, streamed from your PC, with your physical accessories blended in using camera passthrough.

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The official Vision Pro support for the two PC VR simulators leverages the OS-level foveated streaming feature Apple added to visionOS 26.4, a feature that Nvidia's CloudXR SDK leverages. Foveated streaming leverages eye tracking to maximize visual quality in the region of the display you're currently looking at.

To be clear, while the name CloudXR implies the PC is in the cloud, and this is Nvidia's primary focus for the technology, in the case of X-Plane 12 and iRacing, the visionOS client apps connect to your local gaming PC as the rendering source.

0:00 / 0:21 1× iRacing on Apple Vision Pro via Nvidia CloudXR (footage from Nvidia).

When the visionOS streaming clients for X-Plane 12 and iRacing were announced in March, it was thought that their major advantage over existing tools that let you stream PC VR content to Apple Vision Pro, primarily ALVR, would be the foveated streaming.

Since then, however, we've seen multiple tools released that enable this for your entire PC VR library, with the free and open-source Clear XR supporting OpenXR titles and $15 KRVR now supporting SteamVR content too.

Still, there are some advantages to the dedicated streaming clients for X-Plane and iRacing.

Both offer a simplified launch process, directly connecting to the simulator software on your PC with essentially no friction.

iRacing's client also automatically tracks your physical racing wheel and segments it out with passthrough, leveraging Apple's ARKit SDK. Meanwhile, the X-Plane client lets you manually mark out a passthrough cutout, as you can with KRVR.

0:00 / 0:24 1× Gameplay of X-Plane 12 on Apple Vision Pro via Nvidia CloudXR.

You can find X-Plane Streaming Link and iRacing Connect on the visionOS App Store. Both apps are free, though you'll need to own the sims on your PC to connect to them.

The tradeoff of using Nvidia's CloudXR SDK is that every foveated streaming solution so far exclusively supports Nvidia's Ada and Blackwell GPU architectures, meaning RTX 40-series and 50-series graphics cards, and this is the case for X-Plane and iRacing too.