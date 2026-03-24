Clear XR Brings Apple Vision Pro's Foveated Streaming To OpenXR PC VR Games

Clear XR, available on TestFlight, lets Nvidia RTX 40 and 50 series owners use Apple Vision Pro's foveated streaming feature for OpenXR PC VR games.

You can already stream your SteamVR games to your Apple Vision Pro via the free and open-source tool ALVR, which has been available on the App Store since a few months after the M2 Vision Pro launched.

What ALVR currently lacks, however, is support for the foveated streaming feature that Apple launched in visionOS 26.4 today. Guided by eye tracking, foveated streaming prioritizes image resolution and compression quality where your eye is currently looking. That's the key feature of Clear XR.

Clear XR should work for any OpenXR application on your PC, and deliver superior image quality on the Vision Pro compared to using ALVR.

0:00 / 0:05 1× Valve's depiction of foveated streaming.

Rather than implement foveated streaming completely from scratch, Clear XR's developer Stuart Charlton leveraged Nvidia's CloudXR SDK, which has full support for Apple's foveated streaming.

Nvidia's CloudXR is also being used by the developers of X-Plane and iRacing for specific per-game visionOS clients that also use foveated streaming. The advantage of those over Clear XR will be the ability to auto-align the cockpit to your physical peripherals and "cut them out" from the real world into VR via camera passthrough.

The tradeoff of using CloudXR is that it exclusively supports Nvidia's Ada and Blackwell GPU architectures, meaning RTX 40-series and 50-series graphics cards. The current PC I'm using this week has an RTX 3090, so unfortunately, I can't test Clear XR at the moment.

If you do have the required GPU and an Apple Vision Pro and want to try it, you can find the Clear XR visionOS client on Apple's TestFlight system, and the Windows PC server app on GitHub.