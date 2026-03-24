Sci-Fi Co-Op Roguelike Sol Protocol Launching Open Alpha This Weekend

Sol Protocol is running an open alpha playtest on Meta Quest 3 and 3S this weekend, ahead of an Early Access launch in April.

Singular Perception has announced an open alpha playtest for Sol Protocol, the developer's upcoming sci-fi 3-player co-op VR roguelike. The playtest will run on Meta Quest 3 and 3S from March 27 to March 29. The game is scheduled to launch in Early Access in April.

To access the open alpha, players will need to join via the game's Discord server, which can be found here.

The alpha is being run to gather information and opinions from players centered around the game's core systems, including cooperative ship management, boarding abandoned stations, scavenging resources, and defending against threats across the game's procedurally-generated space environments.

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Sol Protocol is a co-op VR roguelike where players take control of fully interactive spaceships and work together to survive procedurally-generated deep-space encounters. The game has been inspired by Star Trek: Bridge Crew, FTL, and flat screen games like Void Crew.

The three-player crews operate different roles, including pilot, gunner, and engineer, requiring coordination to successfully explore, survive, and thrive in the rigorous environment of hostile space.

Players can leave their ship at any time to explore abandoned outposts and space stations.

The game can be wishlisted now on Meta Quest and Steam (the PC VR version is planned to follow the Quest release).