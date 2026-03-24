Trombone Champ: Unflattened Teases Disney Music Pack DLC

A 30-second teaser trailer shown during today's VR Games Showcase hints that Disney-themed songs may be coming to Trombone Champ: Unflattened.

The video opens with a black-and-white gloved hand holding a cartoonish trombone, which instantly calls to mind Walt Disney's iconic Steamboat Willie, a 1928 cartoon starring Mickey Mouse. A moment later, the black-and-white film is transformed to full color, the curtains open to reveal the familiar concert hall of Trombone Champ: Unflattened, and the horn begins an upbeat tune that sounds an awful lot like "You've Got a Friend In Me," the Randy Newman song from the 1995 Pixar film Toy Story.

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As the trailer wraps up we're left with a parting note. "Coming Soon" appears on screen, written in a very Disney-esque script. While Disney songs have appeared in Trombone Champ before (both flatscreen and the made-for-VR Unflattened), these have been fan-made custom tracks. Whether today's teaser trailer indicates an official tie-in remains to be seen.

In 2025, Trombone Champ: Unflattened offered licensed DLC which brought songs from Indie games like Celeste, Undertale and Deltarune.

We reviewed Trombone Champ: Unflattened when it debuted at the end of 2024, calling it "more like a brand-new game than a flatscreen port, [that builds] upon the existing foundations well to deliver ridiculously silly fun."

Trombone Champ: Unflattened is out now on the Meta Quest platform, Steam, and PlayStation VR2.