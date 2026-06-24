The Lightkeepers Confirms September Release Date For Meta Quest 3 In New Trailer

A new gameplay trailer for Lovecraftian survival action game The Lightkeepers confirmed a September 10 release date for Meta Quest 3.

The new trailer premiered at the latest VR Games Showcase this week and showed a lot more of the gameplay loop players can expect.



Watch the trailer here:

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The Lightkeepers, from developer Spectral Games (Medieval Dynasty: New Settlement), is set in the 1920s and combines elements of several genres into one diverse gameplay loop.

As shown in the trailer, players travel by boats to various uncharted islands during the day in search of weapons, gear, and treasure to prepare to defend their lighthouse base. This will include some puzzle solving to unlock certain doors and secrets. At night, the lighthouse must be defended against an onslaught of various monsters.

The islands are randomly selected each day and the game has a meta-progression system with unlockable upgrades and cosmetics. In addition to the available weapons, players can craft consumables like grenades and healing items and fortify the lighthouse for added defense.

The Lightkeepers can be wishlisted now for Meta Quest 3 headsets. It releases on September 10.