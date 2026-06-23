Co-op Extraction Horror Game Inwigo Is Out Now On Meta Quest For Free

Inwigo is a free-to-play cooperative extraction horror game available on Meta Quest.

It released today as part of the VR Games Showcase after conducting multiple open playtests. Here's the release trailer:

0:00 / 0:58 1×

In Inwigo, players will explore haunted mansions to unlock gameplay mechanics, outsmart adaptive monsters, uncover treasures, and survive an interactive ghost story where choices and teamwork shape the narrative.

The game keeps things fresh by shuffling the locations of treasures and secrets in each mansion. In keeping with extraction gameplay, all loot is lost if players fail to extract. Every mansion features a unique supernatural threat.

Inwigo is available now free to play on Meta Quest. A Steam release is also planned. At the time of this article, we do not know if the Steam version will also be free to play.