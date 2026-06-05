Co-op VR Horror Extraction Game Inwigo Running Free Playtest This Weekend

Inwigo is an upcoming VR horror extraction game drawing from similar co-op PvE titles like Phasmophobia. Developer Dirty Pearl Studios is running a public test this weekend ahead of its release.

In Inwigo, players will explore haunted mansions to unlock gameplay mechanics, outsmart adaptive monsters, uncover treasures, and survive an interactive ghost story where choices and teamwork shape the narrative, according to Dirty Pearl.

Here's the trailer:

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Each mansion has its own threat with different attacks. Per Dirty Pearl's press release:

Every house has its own supernatural threat. Some stalk you when you’re alone. Some are excited by your fear. Others turn the house itself against you. Learn how they behave, or become part of the house.

Additionally, no two runs are alike as treasures and secrets will shift locations and threats will adapt to players to keep the gameplay fresh. Like most extraction scenarios, all loot is lost if the players do not survive.

Following the playtest, Inwigo is currently planned to launch in Early Access on Meta Quest on June 23. It is available to wishlist now. The playtest is live now through June 7.

Note: The game is also listed on Steam. We've reached out to the developer to clarify if the Early Access launch includes Steam. The press release we were sent only specifies Meta Quest.