Exoshock Early Access "Founders Edition" Announced

The co-operative sci-fi PvE shooter will offer a one-time purchase Founders Edition.

PolarityOne has announced the release of Exoshock Founders Edition, a limited edition one-time buy that gives you instant access to Exoshock's development build and every feature update as the game continues to grow.

The Founders Edition includes a new map, new weapons, new items, a new progression system, and extra mission-based objectives, leading up to the official store release where Founders will receive a digital game key for either Steam or Meta Quest. Founders will also be the first players to experience Exoshock's full co-op multiplayer mode. They'll also earn an exclusive Founder Discord role, exclusive Founder skin, plus their names immortalized in the game's credits.

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You can buy the Founders Edition now for $12.99, allowing you to play the game right away, and get in at what the developers describe as "the cheapest price it will ever be."

It was also announced that, while Exoshock currently supports SteamVR and Meta Quest 3 and 3S, it will also come to Valve Steam Frame and Sony PlayStation VR2 in the future. Flatscreen players on PC, PS5, and Steam Deck will also be able to join the fray with VR players via crossplay.

Developed by PolarityOne, Exoshock is a 1-4 player cooperative sci-fi PvE shooter with a gritty dystopian setting. This upcoming FPS promises intense firefights as you enter active war zones, prioritizing squad tactics as you adapt and fight using customizable loadouts.

Exoshock is heading to PC VR and Meta Quest in Q1 2026.