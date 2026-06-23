New R.A.I.D. Teaser Trailer Reveals Co-op Roguelite FPS Gameplay

R.A.I.D., first announced with a simple logo and playtesting call-to-action last month, dropped a teaser trailer at today's VR Games Showcase.

The tease was shown during last month's Creature Feature Showcase along with Impact Labs' Todd Jackson putting out a call to action for playtesters. Beyond that, we did not know anything about R.A.I.D. (Rapid Assault & Interception Division) until today. R.A.I.D. is being developed by FusionPlay and published by Impact Inked.

Here's the new teaser:

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R.A.I.D. is set aboard an 'orbital customs station' with players taking on the task of inspecting Earthbound interstellar cargo. The procedurally generated ships are scanned and assessed for possible risks with players having to decide whether to clear the ship for passage or intercept and board it.

Interceptions are when the action kicks in. Spacecraft are filled with pirates, aliens, and contraband waiting to be confiscated after battling through the room-based interior of the spaceships. Between inspection shifts, players can cash in earned credits and protocol points for weapon upgrades, higher ranks, new gear, and milestone abilities.

R.A.I.D. can be wishlisted now on Steam and Meta Quest.