Transformers: Beyond Reality Redux Is Coming To Meta Quest In September

The Autobots and Decepticons wage war on Meta's headsets on September 3.

As part of yesterday's VR Games Showcase, publisher Squido Studio announced that META4 Interactive and Illogika's VR rail shooter Transformers: Beyond Reality Redux is coming to Meta Quest on September 3. Previously released on PlayStation VR1 and then ported to PlayStation VR2, the upcoming Quest version will have "new features" (though what those features are exactly has yet to be revealed).

A trailer was released to announce the Quest port, and you can see that below.

0:00 / 0:29 1×

META4 Interactive has described Transformers: Beyond Reality Redux as a retro-inspired arcade-style first-person shooter. The action unfolds across Earth and Cybertron, where players team up with Optimus Prime and the Autobots (Transformers' good guys) to fight both the Decepticons and the Insecticons (unsurprisingly, the bad guys).

For those who may not come from the era of arcades and rail shooters, essentially these are games that progress along a predetermined path and allow you to shoot targets as they appear. It's like a shooting gallery on wheels - think Time Crisis, Virtua Cop, and The House of the Dead, except in VR.

When the game made the leap from PlayStation VR1 to VR2, the team added atmospheric effects and visual effects, and implemented over 30 new interactions. What changes will come with the Quest release remains to be seen. The game costs $24.99 on PSVR and PSVR2.

Transformers: Beyond Reality Redux is coming to Quest on September 3. You can wishlist the game today.