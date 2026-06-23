Roguelike Revenge Shooter I Am Your Beast Roars To PC VR Early Access Later This Year

I Am Your Beast, a well-reviewed revenge thriller FPS, is the next release from the Flat2VR Spark program. It hits SteamVR in Early Access later in 2026.

The Spark program is an initiative from Flat2VR Studios started to connect experienced VR modders to developers who wish to bring their games to virtual reality. The first look at VR gameplay for I Am Your Beast VR was revealed at today's VR Games Showcase.

Here's the trailer:

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I Am Your Beast was first released by developer Strange Scaffold in 2024 and has a rating of 'Overwhelmingly Positive' with over four thousand player reviews on Steam. It combines stealth elements with fast-paced combat. Players take on the role of Alphonse Harding, a retired secret agent, hunted by his former employer, the Covert Operations Initiative, after refusing the proverbial 'one last job.'

In response, the COI hunts Harding across the North American wilderness. This plays out in a series of micro sandbox scenarios across over twenty levels. Every level is timed to push players for faster completions and is fully replayable with optional side objectives. I have not played the game, but the gameplay loop sounds reminiscent of Innerspace's recent release, Spymaster.

I Am Your Beast uses a stylized comic book art style similar to Flat2VR's other project, Roboquest VR. As mentioned earlier, it is the second announced release in the Spark program, after the excellent FlatOut 4: Total Insanity VR in May.

I Am Your Beast VR hits Steam later this year in Early Access. It can be wishlisted now.