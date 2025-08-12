Flat2VR Spark Wants To Empower Modders To Create Official VR Ports

Flat2VR Spark is a new initiative designed to empower modders to create fully licensed adaptations.

Appearing during today's VR Games Showcase, Flat2VR Studios co-founders Elliott Tate and Eric Masher shared more about this upcoming initiative. Tate advised that having received “too many” requests from studios to bring their games into VR, Spark is designed for “empowering talented modders and developers to work with the official source code.” Masher states this helps the Flat2VR community get back to its roots where it's unable to commit to a game as a full project.

The video is light on details, though Flat2VR Studios confirmed more in a press release, stating this is not outsourcing. The developer will handle licensing, quality assurance, technical requirements checklist and certification, XR platform requirements, platform certification, and more, while “small expert pods” handle day-to-day production. Partners then receive credit and revenue participation, while the IP remains with the original rights holder.

Kicking off the Spark banner are three projects: I Am Your Beast VR, The Signal: Stranded on Sirenis, SPRAWL, Stop Dead, and FlatOut 4: Total Insanity. Flat2VR Studios confirmed FlatOut's been “rebuilt for VR with content parity,” featuring 27 cars across 20 tracks. Confirmed gameplay modes include Arena, Stunt Mode, Capture the Flag, Survivor, and Assault Mode. Platforms for each title are unconfirmed, and the developer informed UploadVR that “It is our intention to deliver every Flat2VR game on as many platforms as possible.”

Elsewhere during today's showcase, Flat2VR Studios shared more on its other projects. Alongside a brief tease for Poppy Playtime VR, the Kickstarter campaign for Postal 2 Redux - a remake that's being developed alongside Postal 2 VR - is now live with support for the VR edition. Trombone Champ Unflattened also released six new tracks with the paid Undertale and Deltarune DLC.

We'll bring you more news on these various projects as we learn more about them.