Flat2VR Tests Mature VR Conversion With 2003’s Postal 2

2003 shooter Postal 2 is being “fully rebuilt” for VR on Quest, PC VR, and PlayStation VR2.

Originally released in 2003 by Running With Scissors, Postal 2 takes place in the fictional town of Paradise, Arizona. Playing as “The Postal Dude,” this involves completing various tasks across your in-game week while choosing how violently to respond. Your actions then influence the town's dynamic AI, which can cause riots or other violent events.

The original game faced considerable criticism for its depiction of violence, stereotyping and more, leading to its ban in New Zealand. This upcoming adaptation includes manual weapon handling, gesture-based NPC interactions, and physics-driven melee combat. Your inventory, mini-map, and bodily function mechanics are also fully interactive.

The upcoming port is being handled within Flat2VR Studios by Team Beef, best known for its work on id Software conversions like Doom and Quake. Presently, it's unknown if the Postal 2 conversion will include the game's various expansions, and the 2003 shooter isn't the only announcement from Flat2VR Studios at today's VR Games Showcase.

Other reveals include a new gameplay trailer for Roboquest VR, which also revealed a co-op mode, while upcoming horror puzzle game Out of Sight is getting a VR edition. The company is also publishing 2022's Shadowgate VR: The Mines of Mythrok on PS VR2, and it's on co-publishing duties for Surviving Mars: Pioneer with Paradox Interactive.

A release date hasn't been confirmed, though Postal 2 VR is coming to Quest, PC VR and PlayStation VR2.