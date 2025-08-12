Poppy Playtime Will Receive Official VR Adaptation

Poppy Playtime is bringing the hit horror puzzle adventure to VR.

Originally launched four years ago by Mob Entertainment, Poppy Playtime is an episodic flatscreen horror game where you try to survive within an abandoned toy factory. You must fend off vengeful toys across this mysterious place using your handy GrabPack to survive, using this to move heavy objects or reach distant objects with ease.

0:00 / 0:34 1×

As seen during today's VR Games Showcase, it's now confirmed that this first-person horror game is getting an official VR adaptation through Flat2VR Studios. No further details were shared beyond this brief teaser, which you can see above, and this is evidently a very early look at the upcoming project.

This was far from the only Flat2VR Studios announcement during today's presentation. The developer revealed more about the Flat2VR Spark initiative, which is designed to empower modders to create official VR ports. We also learned that The Signal: Stranded on Sirenis and I Am Your Beast are heading to VR, while the previously announced FlatOut VR game is based on FlatOut 4.

No platforms or a release window have been confirmed yet, though we'll report on Poppy Playtime VR as we learn more.