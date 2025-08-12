Fast-Paced Revenge Thriller I Am Your Beast Reveals VR Port

Fast-paced revenge thriller shooter I Am Your Beast is getting an official VR adaptation.

Released earlier this year on flatscreen platforms by Strange Scaffold, I Am Your Beast sees you turn the tables on the military-industrial complex as you hunt them down across the North American wilderness. Playing as secret agent Alphonse Harding, you become the center of a guerrilla war across comic book-inspired micro-environments.

Designed to offer “lightning-fast” gameplay while taking down the Covert Operations Initiative (COI) soldiers, this comes with a story-driven campaign spanning over 20 levels. I Am Your Beast focuses heavily on replayability as you try to clear objectives as quickly as possible, and reviews for the flatscreen edition have largely been positive.

Now, we've learned it's getting an official VR adaptation, as seen in the VR Games Showcase. Revealed during the Flat2VR Spark announcement, a new initiative designed to empower modders to create official VR ports, footage appeared while Flat2VR Studios co-founders Elliott Tate and Eric Masher outlined Spark. This also revealed a VR adaptation for The Signal: Stranded on Sirenis and highlighted FlatOut 4: Total Insanity VR.

You can watch footage during the Flat2VR Spark announcement above to see more, though little else is currently known about I Am Your Beast VR. Platforms and release windows are currently unconfirmed, and Flat2VR Studios informed UploadVR that “It is our intention to deliver every Flat2VR game on as many platforms as possible.”