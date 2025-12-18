Trombone Champ: Unflattened Gets DLC Crossover With Indie Hit Celeste

Trombone Champ: Unflattened gets an official crossover with indie hit Celeste, adding 10 tracks in a new song pack today.

For the unfamiliar, Celeste is a 2018 flatscreen platformer developed by Maddy Makes Games. Playing as Madeline, you seek to climb Celeste Mountain while a personification of her self-doubt attempts to stop her. It features a soundtrack by composer Lena Raine, this song pack is now officially available in both Trombone Champ and Trombone Champ: Unflattened.

Flat2VR Studios advised that because some included songs originally ran for 10 minutes or more, they have “carefully edited them down for length while keeping the parts that hit.”

You can find the full Celeste Song Pack track list below:

First Steps

Madeline and Theo

Resurrections

Spirit of Hospitality

Scattered and Lost

Starjump

Reflection

Confronting Myself

Heart of the Mountain

Reach for the Summit.

While Unflattened only receives the Celeste Song Pack, the flatscreen version of Trombone Champ gets two additional DLCs today with 14 songs each. One is based on cartoon platformer Pizza Tower, joined by an Undertale + Deltarune pack. It's worth remembering the latter previously received Unflattened DLC in August, though that only contained six songs.

The Celeste Song Pack for Trombone Champ: Unflattened is out now for $7.99 on Quest, PC VR, and PlayStation VR2.