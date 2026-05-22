Walkabout Mini Golf & Homestar Runner Collaboration Coming Next Month

Strong Bad, Bubs, and the rest of the Homestar Runner crew will bring their special brand of humor to Walkabout Mini Golf in a special DLC pack in June.

The Homestar Runner Distraction Pack, due out June 25, is termed by developer Mighty Coconut to be more of a Walkabout "takeover" by the Homestar crew with in-game character appearances and voice acting built in collaboration with Homestar creators The Brothers Chaps.

Watch the reveal trailer here:

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Instead of a traditional course that WMG players are accustomed to, the Distraction Pack will feature new mini-games, cosmetics, and locations from the Homestar world. Golf will still be the focus with 18 lost balls to collect, custom putters, unlockable hole celebrations, and a new ball trail.

If you are not familiar with Homestar Runner, it is an animated comedy web series adapted from a book originally created to be a parody of children's literature. The web series ran from 2000 to 2009 before going on hiatus until 2014. It started as an Adobe Flash website before transitioning to YouTube when Flash was discontinued. The trailer above is a good introduction, but we suggest checking out Homestar Runner's website and this YouTube playlist to get a better sense of the style of humor to expect.

We previously reported that, after Mighty Coconut's twenty-five percent staff reduction earlier this year, the number of DLC courses would be reduced to six per year moving forward. Mighty Coconut specified that the Homestar DLC does not count towards that total. This is considered "bonus" content for Walkabout and Homestar fans alike that has been in development for a year now. The next official DLC course is due out in August.

The Homestar Runner Distraction Pack will be available on June 25. Walkabout Mini Golf is available on Steam, PSVR2, Quest, Pico, Samsung Galaxy XR, and Apple App Store. The game is also available as part of Meta's Horizon+ subscription service.