Alliance Tales: Battle For The Frontier Builds On Alliance Peacefighter's Universe

 Sarah Thwaites
Alliance Tales: Battle for the Frontier is a standalone mission pack in the Alliance Peacefighter universe, and it's heading for PC VR in Q1 2026.

Announced during the UploadVR Winter Showcase, Alliance Tales: Battle for the Frontier is a story-centric combat sim inspired by Wing Commander and Star Wars: TIE Fighter. Players step behind the wheel of a spaceship, managing power and shields alongside a group of quirky alien comrades. You can see gameplay in the announcement trailer below:

Alliance Tales: Battle for the Frontier's campaign centers around a squad of pilots who, in searching for their lost friend, uncover a plot to overthrow the Alliance colonies. Here, avid cosmonauts will have to manage their ship's power and shield distribution to survive frantic battles.

Those who have played Alliance Peacefighter will also recognize some familiar characters, as well as a host of new faces. Notably, Urban Logic Games confirmed that playing the original game is not necessary to experience this spin-off. Support for VR motion controllers and HOTAS joysticks is also confirmed.

Alliance Tales: Battle for the Frontier is launching on Steam in Q1 2026 with optional PC VR support. A complete list of all the announcements made during the UploadVR Winter Showcase will be available after the show.

Alliance Peacefighter Aims For The Stars With Frantic Space Action And Great Controls
Alliance Peacefigher pays tribute to Wing Commander with a smooth, fast-paced space dogfighter, and it’s out today for PC VR.
UploadVRRichie Shoemaker
