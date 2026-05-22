Cozy Worlds Together Is A Free Multiplayer Companion App Coming To Quest

Cozy Worlds Together, a free companion app that allows up to 12 players to explore Cozy Worlds creations together, is coming to Quest headsets in June.

VRTogether has just announced Cozy Worlds Together, a new social VR experience coming to Quest headsets in June. Designed as a free companion app to Cozy Worlds, Cozy Worlds Together will allow players and friends to explore and interact inside user-created worlds. Players who own Cozy Worlds can export and share their custom creations, while friends can join and play for free.

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The app focuses on relaxed creativity and cooperative interaction. Players can reshape terrain together, build pathways between floating islands, carve tunnels, and experiment with playful environmental mechanics. The experience also introduces “Pudu mode,” allowing players to transform into a tiny South American deer that serves as the unofficial mascot of the Cozy Worlds universe.

According to VRTogether founder Richard Hoagland, Cozy Worlds Together is intended to expand the calm and creative atmosphere of Cozy Worlds into a social experience that can be enjoyed together. “We wanted to take that chill, creative feeling and make it something you can do with your friends," he says. "Making it free, standalone, and full of [...] shenanigans felt like the right way to do it.”

Cozy Worlds Together can be wishlisted today via the Meta Horizon store.