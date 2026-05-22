OogaBonk Is A New Social Sandbox Coming To Quest and PC VR

OogaBonk is a chaotic prehistoric VR sandbox that combines Gorilla Tag-style movement with multiplayer exploration, collectibles, and customizable player bases.

Indie VR studio Flat Hill Games has announced OogaBonk, a prehistoric social sandbox that blends chaotic multiplayer social play with physics-based arm locomotion. Designed for "standalone VR platforms," the game drops up to eight players into a caveman-themed playground of jungles, volcanoes, wildlife, and customizable cosmetics.

The announcement comes with a reveal trailer, embedded below.

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OogaBonk will most certainly draw comparisons to one of the biggest VR games for younger gamers, Gorilla Tag, which uses similar arm-based locomotion and prioritizes chaotic social play. Gorilla Tag has become one of VR’s biggest breakout hits, surpassing 10 million players and generating more than $100 million in revenue since launch. Other recent hits in the genre, such as Animal Company and Yeeps, have found similarly massive audiences by combining social interaction, user creativity, and chaotic physics-based movement.

What may help OogaBonk stand out is its emphasis on personal progression and persistent bases. Instead of focusing purely on gameplay, the title leans into exploration, collectibles, and social creativity.

A release date has not yet been revealed. We'll be sure to cover OogaBonk in the runup to release, and beyond.