Surreal VR Horror Platformer Scared By Squares To Add Multiplayer

Scared by Squares, a cube-based horror exploration experience, is adding co-op multiplayer, says developer Siege Industries.

The new feature was first announced at the 2025 UploadVR Winter Showcase with a launch date of December 15. Obviously that date has come and gone without the new mode.

A new teaser, shown below, was featured in the Ruff Talk VR Showcase, confirming the mode is still in development. Siege Industries explained the thought process behind this new addition in a press release:

The goal with multiplayer is to make Scared by Squares feel less like a solo horror experience and more like a strange shared experience where players are reacting, panicking, laughing, and trying to figure out what is happening together.

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The entire world of Scared by Squares is made of cubes, playing out as a series of rooms players have to navigate from one side to the other. The rooms can shift and transform while moving through them, presenting unpredictable challenges in an eerie, unnerving atmosphere.

VR horror games are not for everyone, with the added immersion and sense of presence VR brings being a bridge too far for some, yours truly included. Tackling these experiences with a friend available can make them more accessible, opening Scared by Squares up to new potential players who may otherwise shy away from a solo player horror experience. See Deadly Delivery as a recent example of VR horror that can deliver frights and laughs in equal volume.

Scared by Squares is available now on Steam and Meta Quest. A free demo is available on Steam.