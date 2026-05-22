Evil Inside VR Creators Reveal Their Next Game, Order 13 VR

The creators of Evil Inside VR have revealed their next game is Order 13 VR, an eerie warehouse horror game coming to Quest, PC VR, and PlayStation VR2.

Bowl of Tentacles, developer of Evil Inside VR, has revealed their next new game in a brief trailer.

Order 13 VR is a VR adaptation of Order 13, a creepy warehouse simulator in which players must package and manage shipments while a mysterious and menacing presence lurks in the shadows. On Steam, the flatscreen original holds a Very Positive rating based on over 1,000 reviews.

The trailer announcing the new title can be seen below.

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The core focus of the VR adaptation is allowing you to perform every action with your own hands, making you feel fully immersed in the setting. Picking up packages, scanning, sending orders, and carrying boxes through the warehouse will feel unlike anything before.

The new game announcement comes just weeks after the launch of Bowl of Tentacles' Evil Inside VR, an extremely immersive VR horror experience that many commentators have likened to P.T., the terrifying flatscreen experience famously directed by Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro in 2014.

Order 13 VR is coming to Meta Quest, PC VR, and PlayStation VR2 sometime this year, though no specific release date has yet been announced.