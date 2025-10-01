Birdwatching Simulator Birdseed VR Launches In Early Access

Birdseed VR is a cozy photography simulator that lets you go birdwatching on Quest.

Developed by Vancouver-based studio Buffalo Buffalo (Fresh Tracks), Birdseed VR is a cartoon birdwatching simulator grounded in real-life bird behaviors, and it's available in Early Access on Quest now. In addition to emulating visual markers like plumage and color schemes, Birdseed VR also replicates each species' unique call, along with its bespoke flight patterns and movements, too. You can check out gameplay in the previous announcement trailer below:

Equipped with a trusty Polaroid camera, you're tasked with spotting these visual prey before toggling the zoom button and snapping a timely picture before your target flies away. Once taken, the photo's quality is rated using a points system, with progress tracked in a handy notebook.

As it's in Early Access, this version of Birdseed VR is a work in progress that only supports single player and will be updated in the lead-up to launch. Upcoming features include a Field Guide to unlock new birds, a Scout's Store to purchase decorative cameras, a multiplayer mode that allows for collaborative photo-snapping sessions, as well as sharing photos and scores between friends.

Birdseed VR is out now in Early Access on Quest, and it's “coming soon” to Steam. While a PC VR demo was available during the VR Forever Festival last month, that's since been removed, and we'll update this article if we learn more.