VR Forever Awards Will Host “Largest Ever” SteamVR Festival Next Week

The VR Forever Awards will celebrate PC VR with a new awards show, accompanied by the “largest ever” SteamVR festival with over 130 games.

Announced today, VR studio and publishing label Creature (Thrasher, The Light Brigade) has teamed up with Future Friends Games to launch a new awards show and festival celebrating SteamVR titles. The event takes place later this month and includes game announcements and demos, as well as discounts for best-selling titles like Tetris Effect: Connected, Synth Riders, Walkabout Mini Golf , and more.

“There has never been a more exciting time to play VR games,” says Doug North Cook, Creature CEO and Creative Director, in a prepared statement. “VR Forever is a celebration of how far we’ve come over the past decade - with some of the titles featured being updated and expanded for almost that long. Creature remains committed to supporting the release of quality, creative, and new VR experiences.”

The awards will be judged by a panel of experts from across the VR space. This includes Flat2VR CEO Jasmine Uniza, Owlchemy Labs CEO Andrew Eiche, and Pontoco Art Director Anita Tung. UploadVR's Senior Editor, Henry Stockdale, is similarly a judge. This includes a range of categories like Best Solo Journey, Best all-time classic, Most Anticipated, and, of course, Game of the Year.

The VR Forever Awards winners will be announced on September 18, while the Steam Festival starts on the same day and continues until September 23.