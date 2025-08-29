Birdseed VR Is An Amateur Birdwatching Photography Sim

Birdseed VR aims to let you become an amateur birdwatcher with a new photography sim.

Announced today by Vancouver team Buffalo Buffalo, Birdseed VR is designed around real-life bird behavior that looks to mimic distinctive calls, movements, appearance, and flight patterns. Your shots are rated on a 5-star scale while capturing photos alone or in online multiplayer with friends, and you keep track of your progress in a journal. Here's the announcement trailer.

Beyond standard photography, Birdseed VR also equips you with binoculars to zoom in on the birds and find the right lens. This also includes daily quests with new missions found in your journal, while the socially focused multiplayer mode lets you share photos with friends or hang out across these forests. Buffalo Buffalo also confirmed that seated play is supported.

It's initially launching on Quest in early access, though it's unclear what else is being added for the full release. The developer also confirmed that “further VR platforms are planned for the future,” which include Steam, but it's unclear if PlayStation VR2 or Pico ports are also coming. We'll update this if we learn more.

Birdseed VR doesn't have a confirmed release window yet, but it's “coming soon” to Quest.