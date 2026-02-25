The Amusement Demo Impressions: An A-Maze-ing Premise With Weak Roomscale

The Amusement shows a lot of potential as a narrative puzzler, but its implementation of roomscale movement may push players away early in the demo.

Roomscale VR games are becoming a rarity these days as the realities of limited play spaces and VR 'epic fail' videos may have softened developer interest in these types of experiences. That hasn't stopped recent efforts like Hotel Infinity, Laser Dance, and Eye of the Temple from offering up terrific gameplay. When done right, a roomscale game is some of the most immersive time spent in VR.

The Facts What is it?: A roomscale narrative puzzle adventure

Platforms: Steam (played on Quest 3 via Virtual Desktop)

Release Date: February 23, 2026 (part of Steam Next Fest)

Developer: Curvature Games

Publisher: ARTE France

Price: free (demo only)

Enter The Amusement, a narrative adventure with environmental puzzles and the promise of a poignant family story. The Amusement utilizes roomscale movement with an optional teleportation system. It starts out well enough in a confined room with items to pick up, observe, and add to inventory. Then it quickly proceeds to the bulk of the demo, a zig-zag of a garden maze with thin paths that were painful to navigate with the movement system as currently designed.

I played The Amusement demo twice. First, in a limited play space with teleportation, a cumbersome exercise limited by a snap-only turning system without an option to change the size of the turn angle. This was not ideal by any stretch and made the garden maze section quite annoying to play through. I don't recommend it.

Then, I rearranged my room to get a completely open space and the maze still feels too constricted. Unlike the aforementioned Laser Dance & Eye of the Temple where you are constantly ducking, dodging, and otherwise navigating obstacles, in The Amusement I just walked a few steps, turned, walked a few more, wash, rinse, repeat until you reach a tube with a wheel to rotate into another part of the maze. If you accidentally walk into an object, the screen simply blacks out, telling you to reposition.

It is immersive. It's just not interesting and fails to capitalize on being roomscale in the same way the aforementioned games do. I hope that in the full release, there will be more open areas with environmental pieces to interact with that really take advantage of the 1:1 movement. The maze is roughly half of the demo's runtime, so in this short sample size, it sticks out more than it likely will in the full release.

Comfort The Amusement uses roomscale 1:1 movement with an option for teleportation instead. At the time of this article, snap turn is the only stick turn method with no option to adjust the turn angle. The game has a vignette effect for turning and climbing that can be turned off in settings. This game involves climbing, which may be problematic for new VR users.

It's a real shame too because the simple process of walking through the world is the only real flaw in an otherwise strong demo. The lead character, Samantha, has been sent by her mother to investigate her late father's amusement park. The story is delivered through a combination of cardboard cutout animations, shadows cast against the walls of the world, and voiceovers all befitting the cinematics of the 1920s, the setting for the game. This very effectively evokes the sense that Samantha is reliving her complex childhood memories as the story moves along.

The Amusement screenshots captured by UploadVR

The puzzles themselves make great use of VR. Navigating the garden maze to find an item that could be used as a makeshift ladder rung and using a yo-yo of all things to move between rooms is very creative and rewards thinking outside the box.

PC Specs This demo was played on Steam using a Meta Quest 3 and Virtual Desktop on the Ultra preset. The game itself was played on the default graphics settings. My PC has an RTX 5070 Ti with 16GB of VRAM, a Ryzen 5 5600X processor, and 64GB of DDR4 RAM.

The more I played, the more I was reminded of both Eye of the Temple and The 7th Guest VR. The Amusement combines the physical movement (climbing and navigating) of the former with the environmental, sometimes tabletop-based puzzle solving of the latter.

Despite the roomscale movement not really adding anything to the experience, The Amusement demo is still well worth playing. If you enjoy story-based puzzle games and have been waiting for a new one after last year's stellar Ghost Town, this is one to watch.

0:00 / 0:54 1× The Amusement story scene captured by UploadVR

The Amusement can be wishlisted now on Steam and Meta Quest and is slated for a Spring 2026 release.