Virtual Hunter PlayStation VR2 & Quest Ports Delayed To May

The PlayStation VR2 and Quest ports of Virtual Hunter have been pushed back two months.

The PS VR2 version will utilize adaptive triggers and headset haptics, according to the publisher.

PS VR2 and Quest players will need to wait an additional two months to get their five point bucks. We previously reported in our upcoming VR games for March that Virtual Hunter, an animal hunting simulator, would release on March 25.

Publisher VRKiwi announced in a post on X.com that the PS VR2 and Quest versions of the game have been delayed to May 27. VRKiwi says the delay will "allow us to finalize performance consistency and overall polish so the day-one experience feels as smooth and immersive as possible across the full open world."

Virtual Hunter PS VR2 and Meta Quest Release Date Trailer

In replies to comments left on the post, VRKiwi did clarify that at least part of the delay was to polish up the integration of PS VR2's additional features.

For an authentic hunting simulation we’ve paid special attention to the PSVR2 haptics and adaptive triggers.



The bow doesn’t use adaptive triggers since it’s a draw-and-release mechanic, but for the firearms we’ve tried to simulate their behavior as closely as possible. We spent a lot of time iterating on trigger distance and resistance curves so each weapon feels distinct and closer to its real-life counterpart.



We’re also using headset haptics in subtle ways for example when branches or leaves brush past your head while moving through bushes.

Virtual Hunter originally released in Early Access on Steam in December 2021 and moved to a full release in January 2025. VRKiwi confirmed the game will feature co-op gameplay for up to six players.

Virtual Hunter can be wishlisted right now on Quest and PS VR2. It is out now on Steam for $24.99.