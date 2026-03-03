New VR Games & Releases March 2026: Quest, PlayStation VR2 & PC VR

Wondering what VR games to look forward to in March 2026? Read on.

March is chock full of existing games finding homes on new platforms, games we first got a look at during the first Steam Next Fest in 2026, and the VR return of one of the most popular sci-fi franchises ever.

These dates were sourced from a combination of developer posts, store listings, and press releases and are subject to change. We will update this article if and when any dates are changed.

Iron Guard Salvation - March 5 (PS VR2)

Iron Guard Salvation is the sci-fi RTS tower defense sequel to 2021's Iron Guard. Salvation continues the story from the first game of humanity's struggle against a sentient planet and its relentless waves of terraforming robots. Iron Guard Salvation is already available on Quest and PC and this month PlayStation VR2 players can join the battle.

Peak Rhythm - March 5 (Meta Quest)**

Rhythm games have always been a popular genre for VR, so much so that the concept has extended into other genres with shooters like Metal Hellsinger VR and the classic Pistol Whip and combat titles like Rager (see below). Peak Rhythm, releasing on Meta Quest in Early Access, combines rhythm based movement with climbing. Players power a giant platform up vertical structures by grabbing handholds in time to music.

Rager - March 5 (PS VR2)

Speaking of rhythm gameplay crossing into other genres, rhythm-combat game Rager slices its way onto PS VR2 after previous stops on Meta Quest and PC VR. This port will come with all of the additional content added to the other two platforms post release and will run at a native ninety frames per second with head haptics and eye tracked dynamic foveated rendering.

DrumBeats VR - March 6 (PS VR2)

DrumBeats VR PS VR2 trailer

Continuing with rhythm games, DrumBeats VR follows Rager on the move to PS VR2. Similar to Smash Drums, players take control of a full virtual drum set, rocking out to an eclectic soundtrack. DrumBeats is also available on Quest and PC VR.

Bootstrap Island - March 12 (PC VR)*

After a lengthy Early Access period packed with added content, features, and quality of life updates, survival thriller Bootstrap Island moves to a full 1.0 release. The 1.0 update will include the conclusion of the survivor's campaign, the introduction of a bartering system with a tribe native to the island, and a new boss encounter. Bootstrap Island has also been announced for PS VR2, but no release date is available at this time.

Parkour Labs - March 12 (PS VR2, Quest)

Parkour Labs Trailer

Parkour Labs, an '80s and '90s vaporwave-inspired parkour game, jumps from Steam to PS VR2 and Quest in mid March. This one is a hybrid title, with VR support on PS5 being listed as optional, no indication of VR support for its initial PC release, and it will also launch on Nintendo Switch and XBox Series.

Perikoto - March 13 (PC VR)

Perikoto is a short horror experience spent trekking through a snow covered landscape to discover the mysteries of a lighthouse, all with a hidden creature lurking in the nearby woods.

SkyLeap - March 15 (PC VR, Quest)

SkyLeap Release Trailer

Skyleap is a non-stop parkour action game from Xocus, most recently known for ExoCars. It is available now for PS VR2 and expands to PC VR and Quest this month.

Orbital Overdrive - March 16 (PC VR)

Orbital Overdrive Trailer

Orbital Overdrive was recently featured in the first 2026 Steam Next Fest. This roguelite twin stick arena shooter has players rotating around a planet defeating waves of enemies to get weapon upgrades and carve out a space on the leaderboards.

Prison Simulator VR - March 18 (PC VR, Quest)

Prison Simulator VR trailer

Wacky slice-of-life simulators have exploded in popularity in the last few years. Playway and Driment Studio hope to continue that trend putting players in the role of a prison guard navigating the day to day rigors of a life spent in the company of incarcerated criminals. This was originally announced as coming to all VR platforms back in 2023.

GunX (Lock and Load) - March 20 (PC VR)

GunX Lock and Load trailer

Another from the recent Steam Next Fest, GunX focuses on gun assembly with head to head PVP, shooting ranges, and of course, zombies. GunX originally released for Meta Quest headsets in May 2025.

Maid of Sker VR - March 17 (PC VR, PS VR2, Quest)

Maid of Sker VR trailer

Maid of Sker VR was originally scheduled for release in November 2025 until developer Wales Interactive announced a delay to March. This survival horror based on Welsh folklore is a VR port of the 2020 flatscreen equivalent.

Virtual Hunter - March 25 (PS VR2, Quest)

Virtual Hunter trailer

Virtual Hunter aims to bring its realistic hunting mechanics to PS VR2 and Meta Quest following its full release out of Early Access on PC VR in 2025.

VMX - March 26 (PC VR , Quest)**

VMX utilizes gesture-based movements to pull off tricks on motocross bikes, scooters, and mountain bikes in a multiplayer skatepark. Players will also be able to customize their vehicle and purchase clothing for their avatars from an in-game shop. It will start in Early Access on PC VR on March 26, with the Quest port to come later.

Shop & Stuff - March 27 (PSVR2)

Shop & Stuff new content trailer

Chaotic sandbox supermarket simulator Shop & Stuff drops on PS VR2 after a successful Early Access period on Quest.

The PS VR2 port will include the recent Boss update, adding a cantankerous manager to "encourage" better results and suggest tasks to complete.

Star Trek: Infection - March 31 (PC VR, Quest)

Star Trek Infection Trailer

March closes out by boldly going where no VR Star Trek title has gone before: into the realm of horror. Another game that was originally scheduled for 2025, Played With Fire's Trekkian survival horror title comes to PC VR and Quest at the end of the month.

If there's a game we've missed that you'd like us to add or the information is incorrect/outdated, please email tips@uploadvr.com or use our Contact Us page to get in touch.

* denotes a game that either is currently available in early access on that platform, or a game that will have been released in early access by that time.

** denotes an early access launch.