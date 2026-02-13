Bootstrap Island To Exit Early Access Next Month

Two years after debuting in Early Access on Steam, VR survival game Bootstrap Island moves to its 1.0 release in March.

Since debuting in Early Access in February 2024, developer Maru VR has steadily added features such as elemental dangers, new boss fights and areas to explore, and hallucinations. Its next update, scheduled for March 12th, 2026, will officially end the Early Access period and add new content to expand on the game's narrative and gameplay mechanics.

As seen in the full release trailer, the 1.0 update introduces a local island tribe and with it, a new trading and communication system. Players will be able to forge relationships, friendly or hostile, that will impact their chances of survival.

Maru VR has promised to conclude the story of the survivor as well with added cutscenes and voice acting. New weapons, combat mechanics, and a new boss encounter are also on the list of planned updates.

The full release will coincide with a price increase from the current Early Access price of $24.99. At the time of this article, the final price is not known.

Bootstrap Island is currently available on SteamVR for $24.99. A PSVR2 port has also been announced for sometime in 2026.