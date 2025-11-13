PC VR survival game Bootstrap Island just received its last major update before next year's full release.

Following four major updates during its early access period, the most recent one adding the Riverlands, a fifth update is now available for Bootstrap Island on Steam. Visions adds a new sickness and hallucinations system that warps reality as the illness spreads, which can only be cured through a Lotus Flower. Cures can also be found in the new Medicine Box, which contains six mysterious bottles with unknown contents.

Visions is also introducing a new story-driven tutorial that reveals your character's backstory, alongside new in-game item unlocks that appear across the island. New environmental features include subterranean sinkholes that may contain rare resources and quicksand. Dead shipmates killed in your shipwreck will now appear, too. Chests with new items gradually regenerate over time, and this update also promises a quality-of-life improvement for your grab pull.

“With ‘Visions,’ we wanted to push players beyond mere survival,” confirmed Rein Zobel, Creative Director of Bootstrap Island, in a prepared statement. “Illness, hallucination, and uncertainty become part of the experience. Just like in real survival situations, it’s not only the environment you must fight, but your own body and mind.”

As for what's next, May's full release roadmap confirmed that the full release will reveal the mysterious island's deepest secrets, adding tribal inhabitants you can only communicate with via body language. Further updates are planned post-launch focused on new lands and dangers, though little else was confirmed at the time.

Bootstrap Island: Visions is now live on Steam Early Access, with a full release tentatively scheduled for Q1 2026.