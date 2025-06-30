Bootstrap Island Heads For The Riverlands In Latest Update

PC VR survival game Bootstrap Island introduced its largest biome yet with the Riverlands update.

Now live on Steam, Bootstrap Island received its fourth major update since the initial early access launch last year. Described as a “vast, untamed biome” that's larger than all previous areas combined, the recent Riverlands update introduces a new biome filled with flowing fresh water, steep terrains to overcome, and suitably deadly new fauna to watch out for.

The Riverlands are accessible after defeating the Jungle Overlord, and this region provides unlimited fresh water. New local threats include electric eels and a stealthy “alligator-like” predator that ambushes you from the riverbanks, while other changes include new tropical fruits and a musket sling. Fish can now be eaten alive, too. Further presentation updates are live with new music, “advanced graphical options,” and more.

We've been expecting news since developer Maru VR released its early access roadmap last month. The fifth major update is titled 'Visions', which will add new psychological effects like hallucinations and flashback visions. The full release after that will introduce tribal inhabitants who require body language communication in the absence of a common spoken language. Further post-launch updates like new lands are also planned.

Bootstrap Island is now available on Steam Early Access and Viveport, with a full release aiming for Q1 2026.