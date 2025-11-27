Bootstrap Island Charts A Course For PlayStation VR2 In 2026

VR survival game Bootstrap Island is heading to PlayStation VR2 next year.

Launched in early access last year on Steam, Bootstrap Island is a 17th-century survival game where you play as Daniel, a castaway who's become stranded on a tropical island. Featuring a reactive roguelike environment with different biomes, a day-and-night cycle, shelter building, progression systems, and more, that's now heading to PS VR2 in 2026.

Revealing more about this upcoming port on PlayStation Blog, developer Maru VR detailed its planned PlayStation VR2-specific features. Bootstrap Island will use eye tracking for foveated rendering, headset haptic feedback during storms and near-death encounters, and adaptive trigger support for your weapons.

Today's news follows this month's PC VR launch of the Visions update, which marks Bootstrap Island's last major update before next year's full release. This introduced a new sickness and hallucinations system that warps reality as the illness spreads, a story-driven tutorial that reveals more about Daniel's backstory, new environmental features, and more.

Bootstrap Island: Visions is now live on Steam Early Access, with a full release targeting Q1 2026. The PlayStation VR2 edition will follow “in 2026,” though it's unclear if this will arrive simultaneously with the PC VR edition's full release.