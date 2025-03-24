PC VR Survival Game Bootstrap Island Adds Weather And Warthogs In Major Update

Maru VR's PC VR survival game Bootstrap Island added dynamic weather systems and new creatures to its gameplay in a recent update.

Currently in early access, Bootstrap Island strands players on a desert island to scavenge for food, water, and defensive tools in VR. As part of a major update, the swashbuckling survival game adds dynamic weather conditions to complicate key activities like cooking and hunting, such as torrential rainstorms that snuff out fires, erratic lightning bolts that increase the risk of serious injury, and heavy winds that damage precious shelters.

Alongside sporadic storms, Bootstrap Island's weather update introduces palm leaves and roof construction, critters in the form of lizards and frogs that can be captured and eaten, and warthogs that can be hunted for feasts. Unlike the critters, warthogs present a higher risk, with the wild pigs attacking unprovoked and often in packs day or night.

“Our goal with Major Update 3 was to make the world of Bootstrap Island feel even more alive and immersive," explained Bootstrap Island's Creative Director Rein Zobel in a prepared statement. "The Dynamic Weather System doesn’t just add realism - it forces players to think ahead, adapt, and truly engage with the environment. Every storm, every gust of wind, and every drop of rain can impact your survival."

The weather update marks the third major update for the early access title. In November last year, Bootstrap Island introduced a towering ape boss and a new dangerous location hidden within the jungle. The November update also added food-spoiling mechanics, a day counter, and Boots, which can increase a player's walking and running speed.

Bootstrap Island is available in early access on Steam and Viveport, with a full release set for late 2025.