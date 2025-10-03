Maid of Sker VR Is A Survival Horror Game Based On Welsh Folklore

Maid of Sker, a survival horror game based on Welsh folklore, is getting a VR adaptation this November.

Originally released for flatscreen platforms in 2020, Maid of Sker VR by Wales Interactive is a first-person survival horror set in the late 19th century. Drawing from Welsh folklore, this takes place within a remote hotel filled with a “gory and macabre” history. Now heading to most major VR platforms, it's launching this November on Quest, PS VR2, and Steam.

Wales Interactive promises a fusion of “psychological, gothic, and British horror” as this story unfolds. You play as Thomas Evans, who's been invited to Sker Island by his partner, Elisabeth Williams, who begins investigating the hotel after her family begins acting unusually.

This requires a stealthier approach since Thomas can be tracked by sound, and you'll need to stop this cult of “sound-based” enemies known as The Quiet Ones. Instead of fending off enemies with conventional weaponry, Maid of Sker VR arms you with a defensive sound device with limited ammunition to help Thomas avoid an untimely end.

Maid of Sker VR will launch this November on Steam, PlayStation VR2, and Quest.