Tracked: Shoot To Survive Review - Exciting But Visually Dated Survival Adventure

Tracked: Shoot to Survive is a narrative survival adventure made for VR from the Green Hell VR studio, offering an exciting tale that needs further work. Read on for our full review.

Following Incuvo's work on Green Hell VR, Tracked: Shoot To Survive - or Tracked for brevity - feels like a natural step forward to create a narrative survival game that shares similar DNA with the jungle adventure. This new release expands its commitment to a linear story with more biomes and activities, at the cost of resembling PS2 graphics. While some may appreciate a more single-player focused experience, these dated visuals don't provide a fair tradeoff for what's here.

The Facts



What is it?: A narrative survival adventure set in the Canadian wilderness that's made for VR.

Platforms:

Release Date: Out Now

Developer: Incuvo

Publisher: People Can Fly

Starting out in a light aircraft on the way to St. Hubert’s Caldera, a fictional island in British Columbia, protagonist Alex Hart is on his way to spread his father’s ashes with his sister Samantha. Their relationship is strained, as we quickly learn in their brief interactions, with her tattooed sleeves alluding to a troubled past. Unexpectedly shot down by gunfire just before arriving, Alex regains consciousness injured amidst the wreckage.

Doing the motion of bandaging your hands to heal shows a made-for-VR aspect that can be recognized instantly. Next to a hastily written note about drug smugglers who shot down the wrong airplane, Green Hell VR’s same backpack inventory system is now yours to keep any useful items in your path. As the saying goes, why fix what isn't broken?

The view from the father's cabin is enviable.

Narrative emphasis is evident from the start. Overhearing these drug traffickers say that Alex’s sister was kidnapped by them gives us a clear goal to work towards. Numerous written documents detailing the island and its inhabitants make for an interesting read between killing aggressive wildlife and enemies alike. The wooden voice acting ranges from explanatory when obtaining new items to emotional, though the dramatic tension gets a little over the top. Flashbacks abound as it is a narrative device to show Alex and Samantha's childhood summers with their father. Subject matters like substance abuse, family drama, and friendship betrayal verge on clichéd in their execution, though the writing itself is gritty enough.

Your father’s old cabin serves as a base of operations; pushing through to save Alex’s sister is not a straightforward task. Every so often, Tracked forces you to create items at your crafting table to proceed, such as the climbing axe to ride a zipline or warm clothes to withstand colder atmospheres. To manually craft every item makes the immersion a highlight, too. Pulverizing coal and sulfur for gunpowder, stitching together a larger backpack to carry more weight from animal pelts, and cooking animal meat with blueberries for a nutritious broth are but a few necessary actions to face Mother Nature fully equipped.

Poor beaver did not stand a chance.

Surviving in the wilds is not a walk in the park. A wristwatch reminds us of Alex's hunger and thirst levels, causing his early demise if these needs are ignored. Ensuring a safe water source from creeks to industrial plastic barrels, which are thankfully abundant, is a must. Granola bars are suspiciously copious as well, to satiate Alex’s famine. Difficulty options can turn these survival mechanics either completely off or more punishing, depending on your mileage and narrative interest. Welcome options for those after a less punishing, more story-focused experience.

Fighting tooth and nail against the military-trained drug smugglers, Tracked has plenty of combat in its 10 or so hour main quest. Hiding in tall grass, at least in the beginning, you must sneak your way before finding a knife to counterattack. All combat encounters are usually against two unsuspecting enemies. The AI isn't that smart; strafing to get closer with the knife, or eventually the litany of firearms available, will make short work of them. The fact that enemies can also perceive you through doors is quite discouraging.

The best gunslinger this side of Canada strikes again.

A bow, shotgun, rifle, and revolver each offer multiple ways to tackle each clash. Reloading has a distinct movement for every one of them. Opening the chamber of the revolver and loading the bullets manually may sound cumbersome for some, but after getting used to it, you can relive your western dreams with it. Finding upgrades during the story to store more ammo and reload faster helps. However, the bow isn't particularly accurate and the shotgun never really allowed me to load it. Opening the chamber to try to load the shells was hopeless because reaching for the ammo resulted in it closing off again. That said, the rifle equipped with a scope delivers accurate shots to eliminate beavers and deadbeats alike.

There is a fair balance between fighting the wilderness and humans. Each of the open areas that you explore, ranging from warehouses and cabins to caves and forests, is so different; every hostile environment provides unique enemy encounters. It's quite imposing to struggle against a wild bear over a swift wolf, with the latter appearing more often at night. Scavenging for animal supplies is disgustingly gruesome as you separate the poor carcass in two, causing a splatter in the process. The buzzing sounds of flies next to a haunting howl sell the idea of being stranded in an unforgiving wildland well.

0:00 / 0:31 1× Before using any new weapon it must be repaired.

The day and night cycle is important to consider, as it's nigh impossible to explore once it gets dark without crafting the headlamp to aid your vision. Tracked’s level design is well considered enough to let you backtrack to previous areas, with smartly placed ladders and doors that unlock as you progress. This isn't as mind-blowingly interconnected as a Metroidvania, but with some side quests asking to forage for specific items, these shortcuts are convenient.

Comfort Extensive accessibility features show Tracked: Shoot to Survive was built from the ground up for VR. Calibration for the notebook that you hold in your chest is adjustable, depending on if you are standing or sitting. So are the weapons and tools next to your hip. Expected camera options for smooth or snap turning movement and speed are there, including the vignette for those prone to suffering from motion sickness. Climbing and ziplining sequences can be simply skipped if desired, too. Your watch with the survival bars can be moved to the left or right hand, as can the knife and backpack slots to accommodate your dominant hand.

A notebook hovering in Alex’s chest at all times helps to give a welcome sense of direction. From the many tabs on display, a map of every level explored makes getting lost virtually a nonissue. Diary-style entries explain the fledging protagonist’s train of thought well as he slowly becomes a seasoned survivor to save his sister. Tracking unlocked achievements is quick, with the game celebrating goals like crafting 100 bullets or drawing first blood, though you don't earn any rewards for this. All documents obtained are easily accessible, with the standout “Finding Bigfoot” side quest panning out in a silly way.

One of, if not the most, famous cryptids in the modern era unexpectedly shows up here.

Addressing the elephant in the room, the graphics leave a lot to be desired by Quest 3 standards. Reminiscent of PlayStation 2 visuals, the low-poly character models, exaggerated enemy grunts, and janky AI don't do Tracked any favors. Its linear levels, while clever at times, don't allow for much intuitive exploration. Tracked’s narrative focus delivers, but it's hampered by dated looks.

Finally, the third act, which currently suffers from frequent stutters and crashes, leaves a bad taste in an otherwise serviceable adventure. Incuvo confirmed that it's aware of these issues and is actively working to patch them.

Tracked: Shoot to Survive - Final Verdict

You can see Tracked's promise of cutting your teeth in an unthinkable situation to prevail against all odds. However, its presentation ends up feeling like a product of yesteryear, which isn't helped by poor AI and performance issues.

For the insatiable VR player constantly searching for the next story-driven campaign, it's easier to recommend, albeit with the warning to hold off until the framerate issues are resolved. Tracked won me over with its heartfelt narrative, unserious Rambo-esque combat antics, and VR-centric crafting mechanics that kept me engaged throughout. I just wish there weren't so many strings attached.

