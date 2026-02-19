Rhythm-based Brawler Rager Hits PlayStation VR2 Next Month

The music-driven arena combat title is scheduled for release on PS VR2 on March 5.

Rager drops players into a stylized arena for intense, timing-based combat in tune to a dubstep-glitchy-rock soundtrack. We first tried the game as a demo on Steam and said "With a full pace of strikes, blocks, and ducks, RAGER makes me feel like I'm engaging with an immersive fitness routine that's straight out of a movie."

Rager first debuted on Steam and Quest in Early Access in October 2025. A November 2025 update added a new 'freestyle mode' with four new levels. At the time of this article, it remains in Early Access on both platforms with no date for a full release.

The PS VR2 version will launch with a full campaign comprised of twelve levels and three boss fights along with the aforementioned freestyle mode. The game runs at a native ninety frames per second, features headset haptics, and utilizes eye-tracked dynamic foveated rendering for better visuals and performance.

Rager is out now in Early Access on Steam and Meta Quest 3/3S for $14.99.