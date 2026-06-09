The Boys: Trigger Warning Is Out Now On PlayStation VR2

The immersive VR title comes just a few weeks after the TV series' final episode aired.

The Boys: Trigger Warning is out today on PlayStation VR2. The made-for-VR game is adapted from the successful Amazon TV show, and features a totally new story set in the world of The Boys, and voice acting by several of the show's cast.

In The Boys: Trigger Warning, you'll choose stealth or chaos, use unstable Supe powers like telekinesis and laser eyes, and engage in brutal fights against enemy Supes.

You play as Lucas Costa, a normal dude whose life is ruined when the Armstrongs, a washed-up but still lethal family of Vought Superheroes, turn his family's day out into carnage. The Boys drag you back from the brink, juice you with powers, and throw you headfirst into their underground war against Vought and its Supes. With Butcher and Mother’s Milk guiding from the shadows, you set off on a no-mercy quest for revenge.

0:00 / 1:16 1×

We reviewed the game when it launched on Meta's headsets in March, with Mike concluding that, "Trigger Warning mostly plays it safe, delivering a run-of-the-mill stealth game lifted by the world it is set in. [...] the game strikes a good balance between power complex and a genuine sense of danger." You can read the full review here.

The Boys: Trigger Warning is available now on the PlayStation Store. The game normally costs $29.99, with a limited-time price of $23.99 for PlayStation Plus subscribers. The game is also available on Meta's Horizon Store.