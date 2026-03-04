 Skip to content
Puzzling Places Is Coming To PC VR Next Month

Puzzling Places, a delightful 3D jigsaw puzzle game, will launch on Steam in April.

Realities.io has announced that their VR jigsaw game, known for turning real-world locations into hand-crafted 3D puzzles, is coming to PC VR for the very first time on April 9 via Steam.

Puzzling Places has previously been available on QuestPlayStation VR2, Pico and Apple Vision Pro, where it has been very popular and cumulatively amassed over 3,000 user reviews. The Steam release brings the game's intricate miniature puzzle scenes to a new audience, along with two game modes (Classic Mode or the guided Journey Mode), and adjustable difficulty levels.

The Steam release has naturally been optimized for VR, but will also be playable as a flat screen experience on desktop and Steam Deck. Cross-device play will allow users to jump from VR to flat screen devices at their leisure.

When Puzzling Places debuted on Meta Quest, our reviewer called it "a resounding success," and "[...] one of the best and most unique puzzle games on the platform."

Puzzling Places will launch on Steam on April 9th. It's available now on QuestPlayStation VR2, Pico and Apple Vision Pro.

