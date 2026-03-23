Among Us 3D: VR Definitive Edition Delayed To April

Schell Games' parting gift to the Among Us 3D community needs extra time in the oven.

Earlier this month, we reported that Schell Games would be transitioning out of development on Among Us 3D, a move it says was 'always the plan.' On the way out the door, Schell announced the release of the Definitive Edition of the game. This new version would bring fan favorite limited-time event features and cosmetics back to the game permanently.

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Now Schell Games has announced that the Definitive Edition will release on April 7, delayed from its original date of March 24, coinciding with the VR Games Showcase.

Returning features include the Mess Hall map from the Infection event, the Deputy role from Round Up, the Afterlife event's Wraith role, and the Scanner from last summer's Critical Cargo. New cosmetics will be available every month for the rest of 2026 and into 2027.

In addition, Schell noted that original Among Us developer Innersloth, who will be taking over development of the 3D game, has no plans to shut down the game.

Among Us 3D: VR is available on Steam, Quest, Pico, and PS VR2.